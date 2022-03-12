ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 560,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

