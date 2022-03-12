ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

