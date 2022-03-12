ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.12

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $55.97. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 979,207 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 299,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

