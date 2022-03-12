Prosper Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2.56 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

