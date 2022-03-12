PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PAEKY remained flat at $$19.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

