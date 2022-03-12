PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.