PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

