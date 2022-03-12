Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.74 million and $12,057.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.16 or 0.06610392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.29 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

