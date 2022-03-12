PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

