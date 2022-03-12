Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pushpay has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Get Pushpay alerts:

About Pushpay (Get Rating)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.