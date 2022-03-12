PutinCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $41,723.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $875,453.45 and approximately $41,723.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.60 or 0.99932726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00070439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

