Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,934.60

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $33,934.60 and approximately $761.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003506 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

