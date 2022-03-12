Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $929,764.16 and approximately $27.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00009005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

