Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up about 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,921,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $123.63. 946,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $122.88 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.