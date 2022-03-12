QUAI DAO Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $900,820.65 and approximately $75,945.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.48 or 0.06605362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.62 or 1.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041413 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

