QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

