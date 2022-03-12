Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $52,013.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,166.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.24 or 0.06613381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00270556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.13 or 0.00743303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00475598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00394276 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,069,682 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

