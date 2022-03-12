QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

