QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $162.69 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and $6.79 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $162.69 or 0.00415118 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

