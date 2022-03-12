QV Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,682 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

