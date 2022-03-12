QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 4.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $62,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

