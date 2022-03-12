QV Investors Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

