QV Investors Inc. Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,150 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 436,453 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

