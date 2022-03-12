QV Investors Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

