QV Investors Inc. Has $46.08 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Magna International comprises approximately 3.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Magna International worth $46,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.