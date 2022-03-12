QV Investors Inc. Has $47.66 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Nutrien worth $47,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 626,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

