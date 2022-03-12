QV Investors Inc. Has $50.89 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,379 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $50,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

