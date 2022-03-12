QV Investors Inc. Has $57.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $57,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

