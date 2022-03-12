QV Investors Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.