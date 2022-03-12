QV Investors Inc. Purchases 11,460 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 25,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

