QV Investors Inc. Purchases 49,900 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

