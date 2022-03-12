QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,974 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 4.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $62,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

