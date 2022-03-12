QV Investors Inc. Sells 12,706 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

