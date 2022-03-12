QV Investors Inc. Sells 18,733 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TELUS worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

