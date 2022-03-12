QV Investors Inc. Sells 18,859 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $68,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.