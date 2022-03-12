QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,864.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,947.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,841.56. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,266.29 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

