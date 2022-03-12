QV Investors Inc. Sells 24,019 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $46,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

