QV Investors Inc. Sells 29,018 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Open Text makes up about 3.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Open Text worth $51,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

OTEX stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

