QV Investors Inc. Sells 56,740 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,740 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $10,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

