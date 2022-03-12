QV Investors Inc. Sells 8,340 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average is $314.33. The company has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

