QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 778,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,922,000. CGI comprises approximately 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CGI by 370.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

