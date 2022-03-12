QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 778,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,922,000. CGI comprises approximately 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CGI by 370.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
