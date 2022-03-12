QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortis worth $49,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

