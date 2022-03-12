Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $313,542.33 and approximately $12,970.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

