RAI Finance Market Cap Reaches $33.01 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and $489,969.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

