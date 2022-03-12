Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,121.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and $68,121.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

