RAMP Market Capitalization Tops $30.61 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,032,256 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

