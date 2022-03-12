RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,033,650 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

