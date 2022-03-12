Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $214.39 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.28 or 0.06603325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,158.92 or 0.99903883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,737 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

