Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00006096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $213.28 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,462,907 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

