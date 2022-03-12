Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

