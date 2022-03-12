Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RZREF opened at $2.63 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

